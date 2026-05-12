Yamal was at the centre of Barcelona’s La Liga title celebrations as the club paraded through the streets of Catalonia on an open-top bus. The teenage winger, who missed the closing stretch of the campaign with a hamstring injury - including their 2-0 win over Los Blancos to secure the trophy - joined team-mates in front of thousands of supporters. Yamal also used the moment to aim a dig at arch-rivals Real Madrid. During the parade he wore a customised Barcelona shirt bearing the slogan: “Thank God I'm not a Madridista.”
VIDEO: Lamine Yamal roasts Real Madrid with savage custom Barcelona shirt at La Liga title parade & reiterates Champions League promise
Barcelona star taunts rivals during title parade
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Yamal promises European glory
Despite the playful jibes, Yamal struck a more reflective tone when speaking to club media during the celebrations. He highlighted the significance of the title after a difficult period for the club. The teenager also set his sights on continental success and urged supporters to believe in the team’s ambitions.
"It’s incredible," he admitted. "They’re [fans] always with us, on the important days and also on the less important ones. This is the club of our lives. We’ll always be here for them. We love them. We have to value every title and every year that we win because it’s not easy. We’ve gone through some very difficult years, but now we’re enjoying ourselves a lot."
"You think it’s a Monday, people in Barcelona have work, but they’re still here with us. A Champions League parade? Definitely yes. My parents taught me that a man always keeps his word… and we’ll bring it [Champions League] back to Barcelona."
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Remaining focused on injury recovery
Despite securing the Liga title, Yamal is still struggling to recover from his injury. He is now targeting a return to action and a spot in Spain's squad for the 2026 World Cup in North America, where La Furia Roja are in Group H alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.