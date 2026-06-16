VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann backflips into a tropical pool! Former WSL star enjoying sun-soaked holiday in Jamaica with Baller League boyfriend Montel McKenzie
Splashing into the Jamaican sunshine
Taking to Instagram to share vacation highlights, Lehmann posted a spectacular video demonstrating her athletic prowess. The former Juventus and Como player was captured flawlessly executing a backflip off a platform into a stunning tropical pool in Jamaica. She was joined by her boyfriend, McKenzie, who also took the plunge into the vibrant blue water. The couple have been enjoying a much-needed retreat, updating their followers with gym sessions and beachside selfies. For the forward, this serene getaway offers a stark contrast to the turbulent domestic campaign she recently endured, allowing the international star to physically recover before making future decisions.
Contrasting fortunes on the football pitch
While the Swiss forward seeks solace following a brutal season, McKenzie is celebrating ultimate glory. He recently lifted the Baller League UK trophy after his side secured a thrilling 5-2 victory. Meanwhile, Leicester City have suffered a devastating relegation from the Women's Super League after a 2-1 penalty shootout defeat to Charlton Athletic. Lehmann arrived at the Foxes from Italian side Como in January 2026, making just nine appearances but remarkably claiming the Fans' Player of the Season award. Reflecting on their supportive relationship, the champion previously noted: "Naturally, it gives you that push like having a family member or friend watching."
Overcoming an incredibly difficult domestic campaign
The recent months have been incredibly taxing for the attacker, who faced numerous fitness and psychological hurdles after her high-profile winter transfer. Acknowledging the profound difficulties she encountered with the Midlands outfit following her move from Italy, the 27-year-old opened up to her massive online fanbase about the emotional toll. Looking back on the gruelling period, the digital superstar stated: "This has been one of the most difficult years of my football career. There were many challenges, setbacks, injuries, and moments that tested me both on and off the pitch. It wasn’t always easy, and there were times when I had to fight through situations I never expected."
- Getty Images Sport
Preparing for upcoming season challenges
Looking ahead, the international star must soon decide whether to remain with Leicester and fight for promotion from the second tier, or seek a new transfer. While navigating this major career crossroads, her immediate focus is purely on intensive preparation. Embracing the future challenges, she confidently declared: "I can’t wait for the next season. I’ll be ready, fitter, stronger, and more motivated than ever before. This is only the beginning."