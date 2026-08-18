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‘That’s what you need’ - Former Tottenham star explains why Spurs must beat Arsenal to Victor Osimhen signing
Alderweireld urges Osimhen hijack
Former Tottenham defender Alderweireld has urged his old club to hijack Arsenal's transfer pursuit of Osimhen. He believes the Galatasaray striker would perfectly bolster De Zerbi’s attacking options. Spurs survived a disastrous relegation battle last season and have subsequently heavily invested in their squad.
The north London side broke their transfer record twice to bring in Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali for a combined £185 million. Despite already signing Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Martin Dubravka, Tottenham have made forward additions a priority. Adding a proven striker remains crucial before the window closes.
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Experience key for attacking reinforcements
Tottenham have previously been linked with wide players like Savinho, Cody Gakpo and Pedro Neto. However, Alderweireld insists the club must focus on securing a true centre forward like Osimhen.
"Spurs could use a striker like Victor Osimhen, they need his goals because it’s what they lacked last season as well," Alderweireld said in interview with Hajper.
"The only concern for clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United is maybe his age. He’s not the youngest player anymore and it seems like everyone wants to find a 23-year-old superstar who can bang in goals for the next seven or eight years, and I understand that, but you also need a good mix."
Following the successful Ajax blueprint
Alderweireld drew on his own career experiences to highlight why signing established stars alongside youthful prospects is so vital. He specifically pointed to his highly successful time in the Netherlands.
"That’s why it can be important to sign proven players who know how things go so they can bring on the younger, potential superstars alongside them, because they can set the best example," he explained.
"I think about my time at Ajax. The mix was on another level. We had Dusan Tadic and Daley Blind and Frenkie De Jong and Matthijs de Ligt coming through. That’s what you need."
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Arsenal interest complicates potential swoop
Securing Osimhen will not be straightforward for Tottenham, as the Nigeria international has attracted serious interest from Arsenal. Reports indicate Galatasaray recently approached the Gunners to discuss deals for Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri, floating a potential move for Osimhen in return. However, no active negotiations are currently taking place.
When asked about the ongoing transfer rumours, Osimhen remained completely focused on his current team. "I’ll focus on my job," he stated last week. "We’ll see and think about what comes next then."
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