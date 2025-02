The former NYCFC midfielder is facing an extended time on the sidelines after surgery to fix a torn MCL and a fractured fibula

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below James Sands required surgery for serious leg injury

Hurt late in St Pauli's Bundesliga fixture with Freiburg

Adds to growing list of USMNT injury woes Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱