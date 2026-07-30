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USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna reportedly in talks with Ligue 1 side Strasbourg over potential move
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The situation
Despite joining Gladbach ahead of the 2025-26 season, rumors about Reyna's future have been swirling this summer, with Bild reporting that both Reyna and fellow USMNT World Cup veteran Joe Scally could leave the club this summer. The news was followed up by a report by the Athletic, which reported that the American midfielder is in talks regarding a potential move to Strasbourg.
The move would see Reyna join his fourth club in four seasons, having previously played for Borussia Dortmund, Nottingham Forest and, most recently, Gladbach. At Gladbach, he played just 510 Bundesliga minutes last season, continuing a worrying trend when it comes to playing time. Reyna has not played more than 1,000 league minutes in a season since the 2020-21 campaign.
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Why Strasbourg?
Strasbourg finished last season eighth in Ligue 1 and have been a consistent presence in Ligue 1 since earning promotion in the 2016-17 season. The club's best finish in that span is a sixth-place run in 2021-22, although the club has played in Europe twice, making the quarterfinal of the Europa Conference League last season.
The French side does have American connections. The club is owned by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, who also own Premier League giants Chelsea as part of the group's multi-club model. Last season, Strasbourg brought in five players on loan from Chelsea, signed two more and sold two players to their sister club in England. Head coach Liam Rosenior, meanwhile, was hired away by the Blues in January before being sacked in April.
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Reyna's World Cup run
Despite his lack of minutes, Reyna was called into the USMNT's World Cup squad this summer, with Mauricio Pochetino labeling the midfielder a "special" talent. He justified that label in the USMNT's first group stage game, scoring a stunning goal with the outside of his boot to put the exclamation point in a 4-1 win over Paraguay.
Reyna played all five games for the U.S., including one start in the group stage finale against Turkey.
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What comes next?
Gladbach's preseason is set to continue on Saturday with a friendly against Hansa Rostock ahead of their season-opener on August 23 in the DFB-Pokal. Strasbourg's season, meanwhile, will begin August 21, with their preseason preparations also underway ahead of Saturday's friendly against Brighton.
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