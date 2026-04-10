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Ryan Tolmich

USMNT defender John Tolkin suffers injury in Holstein Kiel win

USA
J. Tolkin
Fortuna Duesseldorf vs Holstein Kiel
Fortuna Duesseldorf
Holstein Kiel
2. Bundesliga
World Cup

U.S. men's national team defender John Tolkin suffered an apparent leg injury while playing for Holstein Kiel on Friday. The injury came just seven minutes into Kiel's match against Fortuna Dusseldorf, forcing the fullback out early and raising concern for both club and country as the season enters its final stretch.

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    What happened

    Tolkin has been a steady presence for Kiel since making the move to Europe in January 2025 and has played 26 matches for the 2. Bundesliga club this season. This week's match came against Dusseldorf, and it could prove to be a very impactful one.

    Seven minutes into the game, Tolkin went down with an apparent leg injury and was replaced by Marko Ivezic. Kiel went on to earn a 2-1 win that could be crucial for their season, but Tolkin's injury could have a lasting impact for club, country and the player himself.

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    The USMNT effect

    While Tolkin was not in the USMNT's March camp, he was certainly in the World Cup picture after featuring at both the Gold Cup and during the fall. He was a standout in the USMNT's 5-1 win over Uruguay in November, as the former New York Red Bulls defender put in what might have been his best international performance.

    The USMNT already lost one World Cup hopeful to injury this week. Patrick Agyemang is set to miss the World Cup after suffering an Achilles injury while playing for Derby County.

  • VfL Wolfsburg v Holstein Kiel - DFB Cup: Round TwoGetty Images Sport

    Bad news for Kiel

    There is a chaotic race at the bottom of the 2. Bundesliga, although the three points earned Friday will help Kiel significantly. Only six points separate 10th and 18th place, which means there will be everything to fight for heading into Kiel's final five games of the season. They might have to do it without Tolkin, though, depending on the severity of the injury.

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    What comes next?

    Holstein Kiel are back in action next Friday against FC Kaiserslautern, who are relatively safe in seventh place. Members of the USMNT, meanwhile, will be looking ahead to May, when Mauricio Pochettino selects his USMNT roster.