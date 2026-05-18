USMNT star Haji Wright the subject of ‘big bid’ transfer prediction as doubts raised over whether American can be a 15-goal Premier League striker for Coventry

Pressed on whether those opportunities will come with Coventry or if the right offer could see a sale sanctioned, former Sky Blues striker Morrison - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Freebets.com - said: “That's a difficult one. It's a difficult one with Haji Wright because I think he's a threat and he causes problems and I think he's a good player, but I watch him sometimes and I think when you go higher up, you're not going to get all these chances. So what else do you have to bring to that front line?

“I think Frank will try to strengthen in the front line. I think they might keep him, but he won't be the main striker. I think they'll go and spend, and that's what you need. You need a Premier League striker who's going to get you between 10 to 15 goals that will keep you up there. Do I think Haji Wright can do that in the Premier League? I'm not quite sure.

“West Ham were interested in Haji Wright, so there's a player in there, for sure. But I think consistently, he needs to do it over a regular basis. And that's the only question mark I have on Haji Wright.

“But I don't think they'll move him on in the summer, unless they get a big bid for him and that can make them do a bit of business elsewhere. I think he'll still be at Coventry next season.”