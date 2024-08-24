Matt Turner Nottingham Forest 2023-24Getty Images Sport
Jacob Schneider

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner not included in Nottingham Forest roster vs Southampton

M. TurnerNottingham ForestUSASouthamptonSouthampton vs Nottingham ForestPremier League

Amid links away from the club, Matt Turner has not been named to the squad vs Southampton, with just one week left in the transfer window.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nottingham Forest name Matchday 2 roster
  • Matt Turner not included in team
  • American No. 1 linked with move away
Article continues below