AFP
UEFA launch disciplinary probe into alleged spitting incident during Ireland vs Israel clash
UEFA launches probe into Nations League clash
UEFA has opened a formal investigation into an alleged spitting incident during the Republic of Ireland’s 1-1 Nations League draw against Israel. The governing body confirmed on Monday that a disciplinary inspector will examine official reports from the match played behind closed doors in Backa Topola, Serbia.
Reports emerged alleging that Israeli players spat towards an Irish coach in or around the tunnel at half-time on Sunday. UEFA confirmed that the inspector will evaluate potential misconduct committed during the fixture. The incident marks the latest flashpoint between the two nations following weeks of rising political and sporting tension. With disciplinary proceedings now active, both national associations await the findings of European football’s governing body.
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Contrasting responses and growing tension
A UEFA spokesperson confirmed the appointment of an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector following a review of official match reports detailing the half-time allegation. The inspector will determine whether player misconduct occurred during the 4 October encounter.
"Following a review of the official reports which contained an allegation of an incident in or around the tunnel at halftime, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed to conduct the appropriate disciplinary investigation regarding potential misconducts from player(s) on the occasion of the UEFA Nations League 2027 league phase match between Republic of Ireland and Israel, played on 4 October 2026 in Backa Topola, Serbia," a UEFA spokesperson said.
The IFA swiftly rejected the accusations, denying that any member of their squad had acted unprofessionally. "No one spat towards the coach," an Israel FA spokesperson stated, as quoted by The Athletic. "We insisted during these two matches to be sporting as ever, no matter which provocation the Irish side decided to do."
Off-pitch friction extended beyond the pitch as media access was restricted following tense pre-match exchanges. UEFA subsequently banned two journalists from Sunday's post-match press conference after an earlier media briefing with Ireland head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson ended abruptly.
A history of controversy between the sides
Tensions had been escalating well before Sunday’s match in Serbia. Prior to their first meeting on 27 September, Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu withdrew from the squad in opposition to "the atrocities in the region".
Despite Bazunu's withdrawal, the Republic of Ireland won that initial encounter 3-0 after a "significant majority" of the squad voted to fulfil the fixture. Ahead of that game, Hallgrimsson stated his side would be "playing against genocide".
The IFA responded sharply, stating they were "not playing with ignorance, hypocrisy and stupidity" but "playing against the coach who embodies them".
- AFP
Future implications and disciplinary steps
The Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will gather evidence and review official reports to decide if sanctions are required. The process could result in formal disciplinary charges for any individual found guilty of misconduct around the tunnel area.
The political strain surrounding future fixtures is unlikely to dissipate quickly. Football Association of Ireland chief executive David Courell revealed that a formal request to avoid drawing the two nations together in future competitions was previously rejected by UEFA. Both associations now await UEFA's ruling as the formal investigation progresses.
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