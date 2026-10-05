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Adhe Makayasa

'UEFA needs to step in!' - Heimir Hallgrimsson calls for Ireland and Israel to be kept apart after heated Nations League clashes

H. Hallgrimsson
Ireland
Ireland vs Israel
Israel
UEFA Nations League B

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has urged European football's governing body to prevent his side from facing Israel in future tournaments following two ill-tempered Nations League encounters. Both clashes were staged behind closed doors on neutral ground, with political tensions culminating in heated scuffles both on the pitch and inside the tunnel.

  • Controversial stalemate staged behind doors

    The second meeting between Ireland and Israel ended in a 1-1 draw in Serbia after the Boys in Green's nominal home fixture was moved to the TSC Arena due to operational security concerns. Troy Parrott put his side ahead with a first-half penalty before Dor Peretz restored parity two minutes after the restart. The closed-doors clash carried heavy political resonance, with the pitch stripped of commercial branding and both teams donning black armbands bearing contrasting messages regarding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

  • FBL-EUR-NATIONS-IRE-ISRAFP

    Hallgrimsson demands decisive governing action

    Tensions reached boiling point at half-time when a fracas erupted near the tunnel, triggering heated confrontations between players that spilled over past the final whistle. Relations between both camps deteriorated further after the Israeli government accused the Irish players of "moral blindness" for bowing their heads during the opposition's national anthem.

    When asked if the two nations should ever play each other again, Hallgrimsson directly called for governing body intervention when speaking to RTE Sport: "No, they shouldn't. That's not ours to decide - that's UEFA who decides that. Obviously, there's a big support for Palestine in Ireland. There's not many countries that support Palestine as much as Ireland does. I wouldn't wish any national team to go through what we've gone through in these two weeks, so maybe UEFA just needs to step in and do something."

  • Disciplinary review looms over scuffle

    The bad-tempered stalemate followed on from last month's initial meeting in Debrecen, where Ireland secured a convincing 3-0 victory amid similar geopolitical friction. When pressed on the tunnel confrontation that risks drawing formal sanctions from European football's governing body, the Icelandic manager refused to speculate during his post-match press conference: "I was there. I'm not going to comment on it. It's something that a disciplinary committee is probably going to look at."

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    Promotion race heats up now

    A point in Serbia leaves Ireland third in Group B3, level on points with second-placed Kosovo. Hallgrimsson's side must quickly put the off-pitch hostility behind them ahead of a demanding trip to face Austria on November 14. Three days later, the Boys in Green will host direct rivals Kosovo in a crucial home decider to boost their chances of automatic promotion or a play-off berth.