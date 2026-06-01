Tunisia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

The central theme of the 2026 Tunisia kits is a direct celebration of the national team's famous nickname, the 'Eagles of Carthage.' Kappa designed the entire collection around this concept, blending traditional Tunisian national identity with a powerful, modern look for the World Cup.
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