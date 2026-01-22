The end for Trent? Alexander-Arnold ‘told to find new club’ as Real Madrid write off ex-Liverpool star’s difficult spell in Spain

Alexander-Arnold stands accused of becoming “predictable” at both ends of the field, with Real ready to write off their experiment. Former head coach and fellow former Liverpool star Xabi Alonso had suggested that the energetic defender would be given time.

He said: “Trent is a top player, and we need him. It's his first year, and this adjustment period is normal. He's also demanding of himself, and we have to support him through this significant change.”

Alonso has been relieved of his coaching duties, and Alexander-Arnold may soon follow him through the exits. That is because, as reported by El Nacional, “the club understands that his continuation makes no sense and that prolonging the situation would only harm the player and the team itself”. It is claimed that a sale will now be sanctioned in the summer.

Arbeloa is said to have made Alexander-Arnold aware of that stance in “a frank conversation”. Those talks are said to have made it clear that “for his own good, he must look for an exit in the summer market”. Real Madrid’s current boss has stated that no game time will seen under his tutelage. It is pointed out that this is not a “disciplinary decision, but a purely sporting one”.