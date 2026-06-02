Real Madrid make Denzel Dumfries approach as Inter open talks to sign replacement

Real Madrid are pushing ahead with plans to strengthen their squad despite the backdrop of presidential elections at the Santiago Bernabeu. The club has identified the full-back positions as a priority area after an inconsistent season in the wide defensive roles.

Dani Carvajal's departure this summer left Los Blancos with only Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, forcing them to look for a successor to the Spanish defender. Dumfries has emerged as a leading candidate, as Gianluca Di Marzio indicate Real Madrid have already made an initial approach to assess the possibility of completing a deal for the Inter wing-back this summer.