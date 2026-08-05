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Tottenham prepare £125m combined swoop for two Premier League star
Tottenham target £125m double attacking swoop
Spurs are preparing a massive combined investment of £125 million to land City winger Savinho and Chelsea forward Jackson. The London side are determined to completely restructure their attack following earlier defensive and midfield recruitments. Tottenham intend to spend £60m on the Brazilian winger alongside £65m for the 25-year-old Senegal international striker.
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Savinho agrees terms after Gakpo snub
According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Savinho. The winger has formally requested a transfer from City in order to play under head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Talks between the two clubs are progressing as City hold out for their full £60m valuation. The Cityzens have also made any final approval conditional on securing a replacement in the transfer market first.
Tottenham turned their attention to Savinho after Liverpool flatly refused to negotiate for priority target Cody Gakpo. The Reds rejected all approaches as they sought to maintain depth across their frontline.
Jackson targeted to solve centre-forward search
Having encountered difficulties securing a second wide player, Tottenham shifted their focus towards signing an established central striker. Spurs have now initiated contact over Jackson, who is valued at £65m by Chelsea following Danny Welbeck's arrival at Stamford Bridge.
The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, where he featured primarily from the substitutes' bench. As per Daily Mail, Jackson is now eager to secure a permanent move to guarantee regular first-team football. With six strikers currently in their squad, Chelsea are willing to authorise Jackson's departure if Spurs meet their asking price.
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Key August deadlines loom for Spurs
Tottenham executives are scheduled to hold a formal meeting with City leadership during the second week of August 2026. The Spurs hierarchy want to finalise the agreement for Savinho prior to 10 August. Once the Brazilian's transfer is wrapped up, Tottenham will immediately submit their official £65m opening proposal to Chelsea for Jackson.
De Zerbi and the Tottenham board are pushing to have both deals completed before the start of the Premier League season to ensure their revamped frontline is ready.
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