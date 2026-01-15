Getty Images Sport
Tottenham's injury misery continues as Richarlison ruled out for seven weeks with hamstring problem
Richarlison suffered the injury during Tottenham's FA Cup third round defeat to Aston Villa. The striker pulled up when chasing a ball with Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa and had to be replaced. Manager Thomas Frank has now offered an update on his Brazil international and confirmed he will miss almost two months of action. Richarlison has scored eight goals and contributed three assists for Tottenham so far this season in all competitions and will be missed.
Frank offers update on Richarlison
He told reporters: "Richy, unfortunately, got a hamstring injury that will keep him out for up to seven weeks."
However, Frank did have better news on Lucas Berhvall, Dominic Solanke and Yves Bissouma. He added: "Lucas Bergvall could be available, hopefully be available for Saturday. Bissouma is back, so he is available as well. Both Destiny (Udogie) and Dom are close to finishing a good week of training, so they are a bit closer. Both will be involved and available (at West Ham) but they are closer to playing even more minutes, so that’s positive. They look good, both of them."
Gallagher arrives to boost Spurs
Frank is in the midst of a difficult first season in charge of Tottenham but has been boosted by the arrival of Conor Gallagher from Atletico. The Spurs boss is happy to have the ex-Chelsea man in his squad and has revealed what he brings to his team. He explained: "I think it is a top signing. I can't praise Fabio, Johan and Vinai enough. The ownership for doing it and getting it done, getting it over the line. It went quick. I think what he brings in terms of ability, first and foremost he is a very good player, great experience in the Premier League, also in La Liga, captained teams. So that character, that leadership, that experience, and still young, 25, with plenty of development to reach, but coming in at a good level, bringing his pressing abilities, his directness, scoring goals, but also being able to find good positions on the pitch is exactly what we need.
"Quite a few conversations I had with Conor, he really liked the experience at Atletico. He really liked working with (Atletico Madrid boss Diego) Simeone, he really liked everything about it. Of course, we (were pleased) that he would like another chance and it was possible. But I think that experience added to how he ended his last year in Chelsea. I think he was at times unplayable. I think he was a fantastic player for Chelsea that season. So that's the Conor Gallagher we're looking at. That's the Conor Gallagher that I think he can step straight into this team and help us straight away."
Tottenham take on struggling West Ham
Spurs' next match is against struggling West Ham on Saturday in the Premier League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Both managers come into the game under plenty of scrutiny and know that anything other than three points will simply pile on more pressure.
