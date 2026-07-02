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Tottenham offered Rafael Leao transfer as new AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim deems Portugal winger surplus to requirements
AC Milan ready to offload winger
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have decided to part ways with Leao and have offered Tottenham the chance to sign him. Following a turbulent campaign where Milan finished fifth, the club are under financial pressure to sell.
New manager Ruben Amorim does not consider Leao part of his plans. The attacker endured a frustrating 2025-26 season, registering 10 goals in 31 league appearances while frequently facing boos from his own supporters, despite scoring 80 goals in 291 matches overall for the Italian side. Milan are demanding at least €60 million for a permanent transfer but could consider a loan with an obligation to buy for €70m.
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Premier League dream remains alive
Leao has already expressed his desire to leave Italy, openly admitting that English football suits his style. Speaking previously to Sport TV, Leao stated: "I felt I could make a difference, but the way the team played didn't put me in a position to do so. I need a new challenge. In Italy, the league is evolving, but for my style of football, the Premier League or La Liga would better showcase my talent and me as a player."
The winger struggled under former boss Massimiliano Allegri, who often forced him into an unnatural central role. Leao also confessed to admiring Manchester United and Arsenal, though Tottenham currently appear to be the most viable option.
Tottenham rebuild offers fresh start
A move to Tottenham could provide the ideal environment for Leao to rebuild his career and confidence. Roberto De Zerbi is implementing an ambitious system in London that relies on attackers exploiting open spaces, which perfectly aligns with Leao's strengths. The forward joined Milan from Lille for €49.50m in 2019, having previously moved to France from Sporting.
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World Cup focus
Before resolving his club future, Leao must fully focus on his international duties with Portugal at the 2026 World Cup. After making three substitute appearances and scoring one goal in the group stage, Leao is preparing to face Croatia in the round of 32. The winner will face Spain in the last 16.