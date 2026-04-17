Revealed: Tottenham could lose £200m if relegated from Premier League with wage bill to drop by 75%

According to BBSportNews, football finance expert Professor Rob Wilson has warned that Tottenham face an unprecedented financial crisis if relegated. The club would experience an immediate and severe reduction in their broadcasting and commercial income. Detailing the exact financial damage, Wilson explained: “In terms of revenue, you’re looking at an initial swing of around £250 million. That’s on the basis for Spurs and a full Premier League cycle down to Championship level income. That factors in broadcast revenue, commercial revenue and matchday reductions albeit they’ll be playing a few more games in the Championship.

“That headline number doesn’t all land at once because you’ve got parachute payments, those payments will give the club an additional payback of around £45m in year one. This is designed to soften the impact for them.”