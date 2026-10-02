AFP
'These might take time' - Tottenham CEO issues public vote of confidence in Roberto De Zerbi despite NIGHTMARE start
Winless run follows lavish spending
Spurs are anchored to the bottom of the table, failing to win any of their opening five league fixtures. This poor run follows a massive £380 million ($501m) summer outlay, bringing in 10 new faces including Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Savio.
Despite the results, Venkatesham found positives during a recent Fan Advisory Board meeting. He highlighted strong chance creation in games against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Everton, where Tottenham failed to find the net.
The squad underwent a drastic overhaul over the summer. While heavily investing in new talent, Spurs also offloaded experienced figures such as Cristian Romero, Joao Palhinha, and goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.
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Venkatesham pleads for patience
Addressing supporters directly, the CEO acknowledged the fans' frustration following last season's struggles. However, he stressed his belief that the metrics show promise under the Italian manager. "[I am] encouraged by aspects of the underlying performances since the opening day defeat [at Brentford]," Venkatesham stated.
He urged patience as the new squad gels. "The club had made significant changes over the summer, both on and off the pitch, and recognised that these might take time to take full effect," Venkatesham added, firmly backing De Zerbi and the behind-the-scenes restructuring.
Financial reality was also a key talking point. Explaining the £150m ($198m) raised through player sales, including Luka Vuskovic's £50m ($66m) move to Brighton, Venkatesham was blunt. "The club needed to improve as a seller of players, having achieved limited returns in previous years and doing so is important in modern football for compliance with financial regulations," he said.
Financial constraints shape club overhaul
Tottenham's economic situation remains a pressing issue, even after majority owners the Lewis family injected £120m ($158m) in capital last month. The CEO painted a stark picture of their current standing.
"Financial regulations represented a genuine constraint. The club had not recorded a profit since 2019 and its costs were rising through investment in the men's team in wages and transfer fees," Venkatesham explained.
He also pointed to recent domestic failures as a massive drain on resources. "Successive 17th-placed finishes and the absence of European revenue this season had also affected the club's revenue position," he noted.
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Fixing the fitness crisis
Looking forward, Tottenham must address their dire injury record if they are to climb out of the relegation zone. The club has implemented sweeping changes across their medical and physical preparation departments to combat these ongoing fitness issues.
Upgrades to the training centre have also been completed to support the performance team. Meanwhile, Spurs face guaranteed future departures to balance the books. Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso will leave permanently next summer due to loan obligations, while Vicario and Pape Sarr have options to make their Juventus moves permanent, providing crucial funds for De Zerbi's ongoing rebuild.
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