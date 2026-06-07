Tottenham rejected again! Brighton turned down second bid for defender Jan Paul van Hecke as CEO issues warning to Premier League rivals

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has confirmed that Tottenham have been unsuccessful with two separate approaches for Van Hecke in recently. The 25-year-old has emerged as a primary target for Spurs as they look to shore up a defence that nearly cost them their Premier League status last term. Despite Van Hecke entering the final year of his contract, the South Coast club are demanding a fee in the region of £50 million.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Barber was transparent about the situation. "There's always going to be a lot of interest in our best players, and certainly in the case of Jan Paul. We've been very clear that that interest has been ongoing for a while, it's coming from multiple sources. Yes, we have rejected a bid from Tottenham over the last week or so, in fact, two bids," Barber revealed.