Topps turns iconic photo of Lionel Messi holding infant Lamine Yamal into 1-of-1 trading card after 'crazy' World Cup final meeting

The story gained even more attention after Messi spoke about the photograph before the World Cup final. The image was taken during a UNICEF fundraising campaign while Messi was playing for Barcelona, long before Yamal emerged as one of football's brightest young talents.

"That photo is incredible," he said, as quoted by ESPN. "I took a picture with him when he was a baby. The fact that we're both playing in the World Cup now is crazy."