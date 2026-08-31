‘Too much money’ - How does Elliot Anderson justify £116m transfer fee? Man City & England midfielder set Rodri-themed challenge

Quizzed on how Anderson delivers value for money, ex-City midfielder Hamann - speaking courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “It's supply and demand, isn't it? So, if somebody's there, obviously he's got a value, he's played well for England in the World Cup, played well for Forest.

“And then there's probably two, three, four clubs who are interested in his service and then who pays the most money, gets him. Is it justified? Well, I think we're long past that point where we can relate to the sums and the amounts of money getting paid.

“But what we have to appreciate is that Rodri became the World Footballer of the Year, might do it again this season. He's a Champions League winner, he's a World Cup winner now. And we know how important that position is because it's not only keeping possession of the ball, it's also organising. Because half a yard left or right, you can't give information to players around you, which makes an awful lot of difference.

“And he's got to show that he did it for Forest, he did it to a certain extent for England, even though he had Declan Rice next to him. Now he's got to show he can do it for Manchester City. And is it too much money? Yes, for me, it is. At the same time, if he gets anywhere near to the level Rodri has been in for the last few years, then it's probably money well spent.”