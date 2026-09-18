Thomas Tuchel rings the changes! Trent Alexander-Arnold & Cole Palmer recalled to England squad as Phil Foden & Jordan Henderson dropped

Tuchel has officially begun the process of rebuilding the England national team by recalling high-profile duo Cole Palmer and Trent Alexander-Arnold returns to the fold for the upcoming international break. Both players were notable absentees from the recent World Cup campaign in North America, but their domestic form has forced the German manager to reconsider his options. Palmer, who endured a difficult end to the previous season, has looked revitalised under Xabi Alonso this term, while Alexander-Arnold has established himself as a regular starter at Real Madrid under Jose Mourinho.

The inclusion of these stars signals a significant shift in Tuchel's tactical approach as he prepares his side for clashes against Spain, Croatia, and Czechia. Palmer has already contributed four goals and two assists for Chelsea this season, proving his worth as one of the Premier League's most creative influences. Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold's versatility and delivery from the right flank have been sorely missed by the Three Lions, particularly given the recent lack of depth in the full-back positions.