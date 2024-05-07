Thomas Tuchel tells Bayern Munich squad to 'connect with your inner child' to beat Real Madrid in Champions League semi-final second leg
Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel wants his players to connect with their inner child if they are to beat Real Madrid in the Champions League.
- Bayern to face Real Madrid for Champions League final spot
- Tie level ahead of return at the Santiago Bernabeu
- Tuchel reveals what he's told his players