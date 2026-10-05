Thomas Tuchel lifts lid on 'relentless' desire driving Harry Kane as England captain prepares for historic milestone

Kane is set to secure his place in the pantheon of English footballing greats when he leads his country out against the Czechia. Should the 33-year-old feature in Tuesday’s Nations League encounter at Wembley, he will move level with legendary goalkeeper Peter Shilton on 125 caps, becoming the joint most-capped male player in the history of the national team. It is a staggering achievement for a player who already holds the record for most goals scored in an England shirt.

The Bayern Munich forward showed no signs of slowing down during the recent international break, netting twice in a dominant 7-0 victory over Croatia to bring his total to 89 international goals. This relentless pursuit of excellence is nothing new for the former Tottenham man, who departed North London as Spurs' all-time leading scorer with 280 goals before embarking on a trophy-laden adventure in the Bundesliga.

His move to Germany has only served to sharpen his predatory instincts in front of goal. Since arriving at the Allianz Arena in 2023, Kane has dismantled long-standing records with ease. In September, he became the quickest player in Bundesliga history to reach the 100-goal mark, achieving the feat in just 98 appearances and breaking a record that had stood for 49 years.