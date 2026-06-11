‘Waste of time’ - Thomas Tuchel warned he has ‘done nothing’ so far as Michael Owen reacts to England contract extension call & explains what World Cup ‘par’ looks like

Ex-Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain boss Tuchel officially took charge of England in January 2025 - as he agreed to fill the warmest of coaching hot-seats. He stepped into the void that had been created by Sir Gareth Southgate’s decision to step down in wake of a second European Championship final defeat.

Tuchel’s track record - which includes domestic titles and a Champions League crown - marked him out as the winner that a success-starved nation have been crying out for. Some 60 years have passed since the legends of 1966 hoisted the World Cup trophy aloft at Wembley.

England are clinging to the hope that Tuchel can be the man to bring football “home”, with relatively serene progress having been made through his tenure so far. No goals were conceded when booking tickets to the 2026 World Cup - with maximum points being picked up from eight fixtures.