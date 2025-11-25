Getty Images
'Success can make you unhappy' - Tennis icon Rafael Nadal sends Lamine Yamal 'important' advice about how to manage fame at Barcelona
Nadal warns Yamal against the dangers of fame and success
Nadal’s words of advice come amidst an ongoing shift where Yamal’s role for Barcelona and Spain is changing, from a storied teenage prodigy to a pair of young shoulders on which a lot of pressure is increasingly being placed.
Since turning 18 over the summer, a shift in Yamal’s public perception has begun to emerge, too – as speculation over lavish parties and public relationships with the likes of Argentine singer Nicki Nicole have begun to surface.
The fact that Yamal has spent a large portion of the 2025-26 season so far out with an injury in his groin area has not helped matters, but he has returned strongly from the set-back. His record of six goals and eight assists in just 12 matches in all competitions reflects the scary reality that he is only getting better. But, nevertheless, the impacts of fame must be managed, as Nadal has advised.
'It's important for him' - Nadal's words to Yamal
Nadal told Movistar: "He should surround himself with people who truly support him and who are smart enough to listen to what successful people prefer to ignore. He should surround himself with people who genuinely want his happiness, and he should know how to listen to them, which isn’t always easy when you are such a famous personality, in the spotlight. It’s important for him, given his young age.
"He needs to surround himself with people who will be beneficial to him, whether it’s his family or a team. Everyone’s reality is different, and everyone has their own mindset and personality. There are many paths to success, but the way you handle it and live with it over the years can make you a balanced and happy person, or on the contrary, success can make you unhappy, because fame eventually ends up consuming you."
Former teenage prodigy Nadal advises Yamal on steps to take
Amidst the ongoing growth of Yamal’s profile both on and off the pitch, Nadal’s words of advice reflect the fact that he must continue to let his football do the talking and surround himself with the right influences in his life outside of the game.
Tennis great Nadal himself rose to sporting fame at a young age, having turned professional at 14, and won his first French Open just days after his 19th birthday to ascend to No.2 in the world.
His words therefore offer great weight to the situation in which Yamal finds himself, as the Barca star aims to reach the very top of the footballing world himself.
Yamal's injury drama ahead of Chelsea clash
Barcelona visit Chelsea in a crunch Champions League clash on Tuesday night, and Yamal will hope to be fully fit to take part in the encounter.
Recent reports detailed an intense recovery plan by Barca to have him ready for the match, having missed the international break with Spain. But Yamal returned to action last time out and played a full 90 against Athletic Club in La Liga, bagging two assists for Ferran Torres in a 4-0 victory, and so he is expected to be fully fit to face the Blues.
But club-versus-country drama was created over the international break, as Spanish football authorities claimed they were kept in the dark about treatment which meant Yamal would need to pull out of international duty.
They said in a statement: "The medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation wish to express their surprise and concern upon learning, at 13:47 on Monday 10 November - the day the national team's official training camp began - that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure earlier that same morning to treat discomfort in his pubic area.
"This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 22:40 last night, in which a medical recommendation of 7-10 days of rest was indicated.
"In light of this situation, and with the player's health, safety, and well-being as the top priority, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has decided to release the player from the current squad."
