GOAL
Southampton roast Arsenal fan with quadruple jibe after Championship side knock Mikel Arteta's men out of FA Cup
Saints secure stunning FA Cup upset
Arsenal's dreams of a historic campaign took a massive hit at St Mary's as Championship side Southampton pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset. Despite their status as Premier League title favourites, Mikel Arteta’s side were unable to find a way past the resilient hosts in a tense FA Cup quarter-final encounter. The deadlock was broken after 35 minutes when Ross Stewart capitalised on Ben White's defensive lapse to put the Saints ahead. Although Viktor Gyokeres managed to level the scoring in the second half, a late strike from Shea Charles ensured that the South Coast club would be the ones heading to Wembley for the semi-finals.
Savage social media response goes viral
In the aftermath of the monumental victory, the Southampton social media admin was in no mood for pleasantries. When an Arsenal fan attempted to downplay the result by commenting "fluke win" under a celebratory post on X (formerly Twitter), the club's official account fired back with a devastating four-word reply that set the internet alight. The admin replied: "Enjoy your quadruple, pal." The reply, which quickly went viral, mocked the relentless early-season hype that Arsenal could achieve a clean sweep of trophies - a dream that had already been dashed last month following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City. Gaining massive traction across the internet, the post racked up hundred thousands of likes as rival fans joined in the mockery while the Arsenal faithful were left to stew over a missed opportunity to claim more silverware this season.
Injury woe compounds Gunners misery
To make matters worse for Arteta, the loss wasn't the only casualty of the evening. During a tense second half, key defender Gabriel was forced off with an injury, leaving the Gunners' medical staff sweating over his fitness for the crucial title run-in. With William Saliba coming on to replace him, the defensive stability seemed to waver under the Saints' late pressure.
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Arsenal's trophy hopes take a hit
The defeat is a bitter pill to swallow for Arteta, who had been managing his squad to compete on multiple fronts. With the Gunners now officially eliminated from the FA Cup, any lingering talk of a domestic quadruple or even a treble has been firmly silenced by the Championship opposition. While the Premier League and Champions League had been the primary focuses for the north London side, losing out on a prestigious trophy like the FA Cup, especially to a team from a lower division, represents a significant psychological blow. As Southampton fans celebrate a famous giant-killing, Arsenal must now regroup and focus on their remaining targets, starting with a trip to Sporting CP on Tuesday.