‘Ridiculous’ - Sir Jim Ratcliffe called out by England rugby captain as criticism over immigration comments continues

Ratcliffe prompted a vicious backlash from within the game after completely unprompted comments about immigration in an interview with Sky News. The INEOS founder said the United Kingdom had been "colonised by immigrants". His comments prompted revulsion, and Itoje, the England captain in rugby union, has also bitten back.

Itoje missed the start of the Six Nations training camp to attend his mother's funeral in Nigeria.

He said, per The Guardian: “Obviously I don’t condone the language he used.

“I was born in this country of Nigerian descent and I think it’s ridiculous to say Great Britain has been colonised by immigrants because that is so far from the truth. I think it’s wrong.”

He has also revealed his pride at representing his country, adding: “It’s been great to be back with England; it’s one of the things my mum loved. I don’t come from a traditional rugby family but my parents became rugby people through and through. She always loved the fact that I was a representative of this team.”