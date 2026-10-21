'He deserves that trophy' - Serge Gnabry backs Bayern Munich team-mate Harry Kane to win Ballon d'Or ahead of Arsenal Champions League clash

The England skipper has carried that momentum into the 2026-27 campaign by registering nine goals and six assists across 10 appearances in all competitions, including three strikes in two Champions League outings. Those contributions have helped keep his side at the Bundesliga summit on 14 points, level with Borussia Dortmund.

Explaining to TNT Sports why his colleague merits the accolade this year, Gnabry said: "He's shown it time and time again, how valuable he is. How much he has improved since coming here - an incredible player.

"Very deserving. I said it earlier at a press conference. I don't know who decides the markers on who deserves to win that trophy, but he has had an incredible year. He's still in great form, still scoring a lot of goals, so valuable to our team. I would wish it for him, he deserves that trophy."

Asked what it means to play alongside the forward in Munich, he described him as a "big example" before adding: "He scores a lot of goals. The right mindset, he's always in the game, focused. In that sense, a calm through the storm, and sets the bar high."