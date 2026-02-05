Sandro Tonali to Man City?! Newcastle midfielder spotted in deep conversation with Pep Guardiola amid talk of summer transfer being on the cards

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, was quick to play the exit gossip down, insisting that his client had received no contact from north London. He went on to say of the transfer talk: “I read it, but Newcastle won’t let Sandro leave in January, and we never talked to Arsenal about this. We will evaluate in March whether Newcastle are open to anything, but right now he is playing in the Champions League, it is not the right moment to talk about it.”

It remains to be seen whether supposed interest from Arsenal will be retained through to the summer. Tonali has previously seen a return to his homeland speculated on, while Manchester City are said to be in the market for another ball-playing addition to their engine room.

Blues boss Guardiola may have sounded out a potential target when speaking to him on the field in Manchester. The Catalan coach is, however, giving little away when it comes to recruitment plans.

Asked about what he said to Tonali, Guardiola told reporters: “What did I say? My Italian is perfect, so that’s why I can communicate with him. And we have an incredible friend in common from Brescia, Edoardo Piovani.

“And every time we are connected, I know his father some time ago and all the time we met we talked about his experience in Milan, the supporters, and how happy he is in Newcastle. He’s a really, really top player, top, top, top player!”

