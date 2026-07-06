Sandro Tonali completes £100m transfer to Tottenham as Italian midfielder explains ‘magic’ that convinced him to leave Newcastle for north London

Tonali leaves St James' Park as a cult hero, having helped Newcastle end their 70-year wait for a major trophy by lifting the Carabao Cup in 2025. His journey in the North East was not without its challenges, including a high-profile 10-month ban for betting violations early in his tenure, but the midfielder developed a deep bond with the club's supporters and manager Eddie Howe. In an emotional farewell message, the Italy international expressed his gratitude to those who supported him through his ups and downs.

"Three years ago I came to Newcastle not really knowing what to expect. Today it’s time to say goodbye and it’s hard to find the right words," Tonali wrote.

"I want to start by thanking the club. To the people who work every day and nobody sees at the training ground, everyone who welcomed me and made me feel at home from the very first day. Thank you to the staff and my teammates for believing in me and helping me grow. A special mention to the gaffer, Eddie, who’s been a real guiding figure and who always had my back throughout this journey."

"But above all, I want to speak directly to the fans. When things were hard for me, you were there. Not for one day did I feel alone. I felt it every time I was at St James’ Park. That’s something I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

"Together, we achieved something this city had been waiting decades for. At Wembley that day, it was special, a historic moment we got to share together. To the fans who never stopped believing, who never stopped cheering for this club, who were there in the hardest times, that trophy was for you."

"The game brought me to Newcastle. Today I leave with my wife and our son, born during my time here. This city gave me more than football. It gave me a home, moments I’ll hold onto forever, and people I will always be grateful for. Thank you for everything."







