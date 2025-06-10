Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney warned Wrexham can't reach Premier League by 2027 without breaking financial rules as Hollywood co-owners offered transfer advice
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been warned that Wrexham will be unable to reach the Premier League without breaking a few financial rules.
- Historic run of three successive promotions
- More money required to reach the top-flight
- Competing with other big-spending outfits