Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac willing to spend £10m-plus? Transfer prediction from ex-Wrexham star as Hollywood co-owners chase Premier League dream

With the new season fast approaching, business is set to pick up from here. Quizzed on whether Wrexham will be busy, ex-Red Dragons star Trundle - speaking in association with livescore.com - told GOAL: “I think they will. They did do a lot of good business last year so they have got a decent squad. I think they will still look to bring people in.

“I've seen that a few people have been released, whether they've come to the end of the contracts and stuff like that. They will definitely look to bring that extra quality in but I think if you look at where Wrexham was last season, you'd like to think they will be there or thereabouts again come the end.”

Asked if Reynolds and Mac are ready to dig deep again, sanctioning a £10m deal if required, Trundle added: “I think they are. If you look at these owners, everything that they've said, that they'll do, they've kept their word. As a supporter, that's music to your ears.

“You can tell that the owners love the club. Not only the club but they want to get involved with Wrexham as a location itself by helping local businesses and helping everyone around there as well. It's great to see and it's exciting times. Obviously last year, that was the first year in there, you think what is it going to be like now? Teams know them, teams will know a lot more about them but I still think that Wrexham have got the quality in the squad to stay up around them play-off spots.”