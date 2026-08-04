Getty/GOAL
Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac willing to spend £10m-plus? Transfer prediction from ex-Wrexham star as Hollywood co-owners chase Premier League dream
Who is Wrexham's record signing & how much did he cost?
Wrexham moved towards that mark in the summer of 2025 when prising Nathan Broadhead away from Ipswich. The total package in that agreement could eventually reach eight figures. It may be that a sum of that size changes hands 12 months on without the need for add-ons to be factored into the equation.
After several windows of big spending, allowing a competitive squad to be built and refined, quality is now being prioritised over quantity at the Racecourse Ground. Phil Parkinson has the bodies at his disposal, but a sprinkling of added quality will always be gratefully received.
Wrexham have been relatively quiet so far, with 23-year-old full-back Danny Imray the only man to have been welcomed through the doors. Plenty of distractions have been found during a stacked pre-season that has included meetings with Manchester United, Leeds and Liverpool while passing through Finland and North America.
- Getty
Will Wrexham smash their transfer record again?
With the new season fast approaching, business is set to pick up from here. Quizzed on whether Wrexham will be busy, ex-Red Dragons star Trundle - speaking in association with livescore.com - told GOAL: “I think they will. They did do a lot of good business last year so they have got a decent squad. I think they will still look to bring people in.
“I've seen that a few people have been released, whether they've come to the end of the contracts and stuff like that. They will definitely look to bring that extra quality in but I think if you look at where Wrexham was last season, you'd like to think they will be there or thereabouts again come the end.”
Asked if Reynolds and Mac are ready to dig deep again, sanctioning a £10m deal if required, Trundle added: “I think they are. If you look at these owners, everything that they've said, that they'll do, they've kept their word. As a supporter, that's music to your ears.
“You can tell that the owners love the club. Not only the club but they want to get involved with Wrexham as a location itself by helping local businesses and helping everyone around there as well. It's great to see and it's exciting times. Obviously last year, that was the first year in there, you think what is it going to be like now? Teams know them, teams will know a lot more about them but I still think that Wrexham have got the quality in the squad to stay up around them play-off spots.”
Documentary stars: Reynolds & Mac put egos aside
Wrexham just missed out on the top six last season, but know that eight places form part of the promotion-chasing pack this term. Reynolds and Mac are doing all they can to ensure that Parkinson and Co have all of the necessary tools at their disposal.
A-list co-owners have garnered plenty of attention in Wales, but they have always been happy to put Hollywood egos to one side for the good of the collective cause - with even the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series seeing them take a back seat at times as other characters fill centre stage.
Trundle said of those pulling the strings: “Don't get me wrong, the documentary that they've done, you can tell where their skills come in. They're in the field for a lot of that stuff, but for me that's the stuff that has put Wrexham worldwide. You put it where people will watch it, but as soon as they've started watching it and seen Wrexham's story and the way they speak to the fans, it's been brilliant.
“I think if you look at them as owners, they're there at the important games, they're there when they can get across. When they're not there, you'll see how much they're still watching at home and they're still invested in the club. For me, as an ex-Wrexham player as well, it's great to see because I've been at the club where I've seen them having to go through hard times and drop right down out of the Football League. For them fans now to see where they are, it's brilliant and the owners have played a massive part in that. I think out of anyone, the fans would never want to lose them.”
- Getty
Wrexham fixtures 2026-27: Cup & Championship season openers
Wrexham are readying themselves for a Carabao Cup first round clash with Middlesbrough on Friday. Precious points in the Championship will then come up for grabs when travelling to Cardiff for a season-opening derby date on August 17.
Fresh faces may have been added to Parkinson’s ranks by that point, but the summer window will remain open until September 1 - meaning that more cash can be splashed before the end of the month.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting