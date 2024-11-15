A new job for Ruud van Nistelrooy? Man Utd legend in battle with Frank Lampard after applying for head coach role with English club days after Old Trafford exit
Ruud van Nistelrooy intends to extend his stay on English shores as he has reportedly applied to a Championship club after leaving Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Amorim's arrival paved the way for Van Nistelrooy exit
- Dutch coach keen to manage in England
- Has applied for vacant position at Coventry