Ruud van Nistelrooy back in the dugout?! Dutchman wanted by Championship high-flyers Burnley after impressing during interim spell in charge of Man Utd
Ruud van Nistelrooy could reportedly find new employers in Championship side Burnley after impressing during his interim spell at Manchester United.
- Van Nistelrooy shined at Old Trafford
- Remained unbeaten during his spell with United
- Burnley remain keen on the Dutch manager