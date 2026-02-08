Ruben Amorim labelled 'very embarrassing' as ex-Man Utd boss continues to catch strays amid Kobbie Mainoo's resurgence under Michael Carrick

Amorim's underwhelming stint as United boss came to an end early on in January. Despite improving the team's form this season, he was sacked after seemingly taking on the board over his job title.

Following a 1-1 draw at Leeds, Amorim said: "To start with that, I noticed that you received selective information about everything. I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United. And that is clear. I know that my name is not [Thomas] Tuchel, it’s not [Antonio] Conte, it’s not [Jose] Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change. That was my point. I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me."

During Amorim's 14 months at the helm, United recorded their lowest-ever Premier League finish of 15th, lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final and he became derided for his comments lambasting his Red Devils group as 'maybe the worst' in the club's history.