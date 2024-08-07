The Rondo: USWNT to play for gold, men's Olympics performance, Americans in EFL and Don Garber's legacy

GOAL US writers debate the USWNT's gold medal chances, Don Garber's impact as MLS commissioner, and which USMNT's will shine in EFL

Perhaps you've noticed: there is A LOT of soccer going on. Whether it's high-profile friendlies, major international tournaments, North American cups or the build up to the start of the European seasons, the pace is constant.

Justifiably, the U.S. audience is paying a lot of attention to the Olympics, as the USWNT edged Germany in the semifinals on Tuesday, securing a spot in the Gold Medal match for the first time since 2012 and a chance to redeem their disappointing 2023 World Cup campaign. The U.S. men's team reached the quarterfinals in the Olympics, the first time that had happened in 24 years, before losing to Morroco.



READ MORE: Winners and losers from Olympic semifinal

The European football season is also coming to life, starting with the kickoff this weekend of the English Football League Championship - with a number of USMNT hopefuls playing and simultaneously looking to prove their value for the national team as US soccer searches for its next men's coach.

And domestically, MLS commissioner Don Garber celebrates 25 years at the helm of the league this month, marking a quarter century of unprecedented growth for American soccer.

Our GOAL US writers break it all down in the latest edition of... The Rondo.