Tactical headaches for Roberto Mancini? Italy boss reveals two major selection dilemmas ahead of Belgium clash

Mancini returns to a national team in desperate need of a revival following a turbulent period. Having guided Italy to Euro 2020 glory before missing the 2022 World Cup, he controversially walked away from the job in August 2023. Now tasked with rebuilding from the rubble, the returning coach knows that immediate success is crucial to get fans back on board.

"To play well from the start, which won’t be easy considering we’ve had just two days to prepare for this game," Mancini told reporters, as quoted by Football Italia. "This is what international football is like, we have to get things done quickly and get results, that is the only medicine for what ails us."

Discussing his starting XI, Mancini said: "We are pretty close to the starting XI, but there are two doubts. We will decide tomorrow morning. Cambiaghi can play on the right or left, just like Kean and Zaniolo. Sandro Tonali had a slight physical problem when he arrived, but hasn’t felt anything else, so he ought to be fine."