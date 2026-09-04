'It was not my decision!' - Roberto De Zerbi slams Richarlison after striker is sensationally omitted from Tottenham Premier League squad

Speaking to the media regarding the shock omission, De Zerbi was characteristically honest about the breakdown in the relationship. 'It was not my decision. It is the normal decision,' the former Brighton and Marseille boss explained. 'I think Richarlison, he decided everything alone. He spoke with me at the beginning of the pre-season and told me his idea and desire was to leave. At the end we go to bring another striker in and like I said at the beginning of the pre-season, I want to keep the players, just the players that want to stay and be proud and with the right passion to stay here.'

The manager further emphasised that the technicalities of squad registration fall under the remit of the Tottenham hierarchy rather than the coaching staff. De Zerbi added: 'Then for everything and other problems, it is not my business and not my job. It is the responsibility of the club. I can't say nothing because I didn't decide anything. The message of Richarlison from the beginning of the season has been very clear. I accepted that and for me there is nothing to say.'