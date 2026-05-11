Roberto De Zerbi assesses Dejan Kulusevski's World Cup chances as Tottenham boss admits 'mistake' that led to Richarlison injury

Kulusevski has been out of action since May 2025 due to a persistent patella injury, leaving him in a race against time to join Graham Potter’s Sweden squad this summer. The winger has faced a gruelling rehabilitation period and recently underwent a minor follow-up procedure.

Speaking on the forward's prospects, De Zerbi admitted: “I don’t know the situation well. For me, it’s difficult to understand how he can play at the World Cup if he didn’t play any games this season. But I texted him after [the Villa game]. He told me in the next week, I think, he comes back [to continue his rehab at Hotspur Way]. And I hope he can be available to stay with us in the last game because he is an amazing player.”