AFP
Roberto Carlos insists Brazil 'will improve a lot' with Neymar back on the pitch & predicts World Cup final run
Neymar return fuels final ambitions
The 2002 World Cup winner is confident that Brazil's level will rise significantly once their talisman returns from the sidelines. Despite an indifferent start to the group stages that saw them draw with Morocco and beat Haiti, the former Real Madrid defender insists that a place in the showpiece event is within reach for the five-time champions. While the team have not yet hit top gear, the presence of 34-year-old Neymar is seen as the missing piece of the puzzle.
“We haven't managed to play our best football yet, but, little by little, as we always say in world championships, improving. With the return of Neymar, we don't know how he will play, but I think Brazil will improve a lot with Neymar,” Roberto Carlos told Kun Aguero on the Casa del Kunshow.
"Vinicius is at the peak of his form. The coach is now keeping an eye on Matheus Cunha, Endrick... The defense is solid with Marquinhos and Gabriel. In short, little by little we are building the best Brazilian team to go as far as possible."
He added: “With this team, if we continue to improve, we can reach the final. Or at least, after so many years, play a final again, which would be important for our country.”
- AFP
Closing the gap on Argentina
Despite his optimism, Carlos was realistic about where Brazil currently stands in relation to their fiercest rivals. He acknowledged that Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, the defending champions, currently hold the edge due to their tactical continuity and the enduring genius of Lionel Messi. The legendary full-back admitted that the Selecao must raise their standards if they are to reclaim the top spot in South American football.
“Let's forget the past for a moment. Focusing on the present, you are the current world champions. Brazil needs to improve to beat Argentina, the current world champion,” Carlos explained. “I think Argentina is ahead, first of all, because they have a coach who has been with them for a long time. It has Messi, who is a reference for the world of football, for our era of football.”
Ancelotti and the defensive foundation
The transition under Carlo Ancelotti has been a major talking point in Brazil, and Carlos revealed that he and several other legendary figures are closely involved in supporting the Italian's project. The veteran defender highlighted the solid defensive pairing of Marquinhos and Gabriel as a strength, while noting that Neymar is a very important player whose return coincides with the rise of young talents like Endrick and Vinicius Junior.
“The CBF decided to bring in a coach who has won titles in every country he has played in, to test the experience of a coach with the background that Ancelotti has,” Carlos said. “But behind him are Cafu, me, Ronaldo, Kaká, Bebeto, Ricardo Rocha supporting him and helping him manage a group of young players to win an important title.”
- AFP
Silencing the critics back home
Neymar’s path back to fitness hasn't been without its hurdles, especially with noise coming from high-ranking figures in Brazil. The Santos star's absence from the opening matches due to a calf injury even led to light-hearted criticism from Brazil's president, who jokingly called him the first home office call-up in the world. However, the mood within the camp remains fiercely protective of the forward.
Ancelotti has since confirmed that the attacker is set to return for the final group clash against Scotland. With Vinicius Junior currently at the peak of his powers and the defense remaining "solid," Carlos believes the squad is now properly equipped to handle the pressure of the knockout rounds. The focus remains on steady progression, with the ultimate goal of ending Brazil’s 24-year wait for a World Cup trophy.