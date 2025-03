'I feel great!' - Robert Lewandowski insists he's as good as ever as veteran Barcelona striker restores lead over Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe in La Liga top-scorer race R. Lewandowski Barcelona Girona Barcelona vs Girona LaLiga

Robert Lewandowski insists he "feels great" after the Barcelona striker restored his lead over Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in the Pichichi race.