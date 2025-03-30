Barcelona player ratings vs Girona: Robert Lewandowski is unstoppable! Striker scores superb brace as Hansi Flick's side thump visitors to restore two-point lead over Real Madrid at top of La Liga

The Poland international scored twice and Lamine Yamal netted a deflected free-kick as Hansi Flick's side won comfortably.

Barcelona have restored their two-point lead at the top of La Liga with a 4-1 win over Girona.

Hansi Flick's side enjoyed a strong opening 10 minutes, peppering Girona's goal with shots, and after 10 minutes, Fermin Lopez believed he had won a penalty as he went down in the area. A VAR review followed, however, and the referee instead gave a free-kick to the visitors.

Ronald Araujo had one of the biggest chances of the first-half, heading towards goal at a corner, but he was denied by a superb save from Paulo Gazzaniga.

Barca were frustrated by Girona's rearguard action and Jules Kounde was frustrated after he saw his opening goal ruled out for offside.

The hosts needed a slice of luck to take the lead, as Lamine Yamal's free-kick was deflected beyond the stranded Gazzaniga by Ladislav Krejci.

After half-time, though, Girona stunned Flick's side as Arnaut Danjuma equalised, running beyond Araujo and finishing superbly into the bottom corner.

Barcelona soon had their lead back, as Robert Lewandowski acrobatically flicked Fermin's header beyond Gazzaniga, and he completed his brace in the 77th minute with a superb low finish late in the second half.

There was still time for substitute Ferran Torres to score Barcelona's fourth, finishing brilliantly after rising from the bench.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys...