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FBL-EUR-C1-LIVERPOOL-VILLAREALAFP
Adhe Makayasa

Teenage sensation Rio Ngumoha feels 'very proud' after record-breaking display inspires Liverpool to fight back from two down against Villarreal

R. Ngumoha
Liverpool
Liverpool vs Villarreal
Villarreal
Champions League
Premier League

Eighteen-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha expressed immense pride after his historic performance helped Liverpool overturn a two-goal deficit to defeat Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield. The English prodigy created two crucial goals in a frantic Champions League thriller, completing a sensational turnaround after the Reds suffered an alarming opening half-hour.

  • Electric youngster sparks memorable recovery

    Liverpool recovered from a disastrous start at Anfield as teenage winger Ngumoha inspired a thrilling 4-3 victory over Villarreal. Early defensive blunders allowed Georges Mikautadze and Sergi Cardona to give the Spanish visitors a shock two-goal cushion. However, Alexis Mac Allister struck twice alongside efforts from Ronald Araujo and Florian Wirtz to complete the hosts' dramatic revival.

  • imago-sport-1084825720.jpgNews Images

    Young forward reflects on accolade

    Ngumoha earned a standing ovation when substituted in the 73rd minute after setting up Araujo's equaliser before teeing up Mac Allister's second. In doing so, he became the youngest player in Liverpool's history to register a Champions League assist.

    Reflecting on his Player of the Match award, Ngumoha said: "I really had fun tonight. If the team doesn't play well, I don't play well. It was a great night and I'm really happy."

    On setting the new club milestone, he added: "It's a great honour. I'm very happy with it. It makes me very proud."

  • Manager and team-mate laud teenager

    Aged 18 years and 52 days, Ngumoha became the third-youngest player to provide multiple assists in a Champions League game behind Warren Zaire-Emery and Theo Walcott.

    Speaking to Amazon Prime, Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister praised the youngster's match-winning impact: "Rio was amazing tonight, he made the difference. He was really important and I'm glad for him. The quality he has is clear, everyone knows. He worked really hard off the ball."

    Manager Andoni Iraola echoed that admiration, telling Amazon Prime: "I'm really happy with Rio. He's trying to improve everything that we try to correct. He is playing a lot more on the right and he has adapted well. He's becoming a more complete player. He's still only 18."

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  • Liverpool FC v Villarreal CF - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images Sport

    Reds maintain perfect European momentum

    The hard-fought triumph preserves Liverpool's flawless continental record with three victories from three matches in the Champions League league phase. Iraola will now demand greater defensive concentration from his squad as the Premier League giants navigate a demanding run of domestic and European fixtures. Meanwhile, Villarreal must swiftly regroup following late defensive vulnerabilities before resuming their domestic campaign in La Liga.

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