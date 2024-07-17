Revealed: The 'fundamental' role Zlatan Ibrahimovic played in Alvaro Morata transfer to AC Milan as Spain striker prepares to join Christian Pulisic & Co from Atletico Madrid Alvaro MorataAC MilanTransfersAtletico MadridLaLigaSerie A

AC Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani has revealed the "fundamental" role Zlatan Ibrahimovic and manager Paulo Fonseca played in recruiting Alvaro Morata.