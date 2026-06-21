Revealed: How much Man Utd will earn from Amazon Prime Video documentary - with Premier League title hopefuls getting the ‘All or Nothing’ treatment

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, former Everton chief executive Wyness revealed the financial details of the agreement that will see Amazon cameras go behind the scenes at Old Trafford. Manchester United have sealed the deal earlier this week, and the club are expected to earn an initial £20 million.

Michael Carrick’s men will be followed throughout the 2026-27 campaign, joining the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City, and Arsenal, who have all featured in previous seasons of the 'All or Nothing' series. Wyness believes that despite a recent oversaturation in the sports documentary market, the global appeal of the Premier League giants will ensure this particular project becomes a massive commercial success for the historic club.