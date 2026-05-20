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'This could be the last election!' - Real Madrid presidential candidate issues stern warning over 'privatisation' of Spanish giants amid Florentino Perez challenge
A warning over the club's democratic future
Riquelme, the executive president of Cox Group, has dropped a bombshell regarding the future ownership structure of Real Madrid. In an interview with Expansión, the prospective candidate expressed his deep-seated fears that the club is drifting away from its traditional model where the members hold the power. Last year, current president Florentino Perez announce plans to sell a minority stake in Madrid to another party, representing a major shift given the current ownership is made up of club members.
"They could be the last elections at Real Madrid because privatisation is coming, or that is what is being announced," Riquelme stated. "We have an ethical and moral obligation, those of us who do not agree with that privatisation, to ensure that Real Madrid continues to belong to its members, and that it has a more special place for those members."
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The race against time for the candidacy
With the deadline for submitting candidacies fast approaching this Saturday, Riquelme is working behind the scenes to finalise his bid. While Perez has long been the dominant figure in the boardroom, Riquelme believes there is a necessity for a democratic alternative to be presented to the voting base before the window closes.
"I'm not going to tell you if I'm going today because I don't know; we are working, we have five days, we will work from now until Saturday on preparing the best project," he explained. "There were things we were working on. If we go, which I would love, it will be under an exciting decision, from a sporting point of view as well."
Ethical obligations and the electoral hurdles
The path to the presidency is notoriously difficult due to strict club statutes regarding financial guarantees and years of membership. Riquelme acknowledged these barriers but insisted that the democratic health of the institution justifies the effort of mounting a challenge against the incumbent president.
"We know it's complicated, that these are the rules and we have no right to complain," Riquelme admitted. "We have waded into a mess because of an invitation to get involved in something that wasn't for us at that moment, but there is an ethical and moral obligation to take a step forward if possible." He added that even if his bid fails, he hopes his ideas are adopted to "improve the quality of Real Madrid."
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A challenge to the Perez era
The election timeline was accelerated by Perez, a move Riquelme claims forced him to adjust a strategy originally aimed at 2028. Despite the tension, the challenger maintained a level of professional respect for the man who has overseen one of the most successful periods in the club's modern history while insisting that the members deserve a choice.
"It has been brought forward three years, we know what rules there are, that other types of opinions are sought, and it would be good to compare with all due respect how we see Madrid, so that the members can give their opinion," he said. "Total respect to Real Madrid, to the institution, to Mr. Florentino Perez as a businessman and as president - we have all enjoyed the titles. What we are not going to do is be part of a paraphernalia."