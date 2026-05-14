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Florentino Perez seen arguing with Real Madrid fans as security confiscate banners criticising president
President caught in heated exchange
In scenes rarely witnessed at the Bernabeu, Madrid president Perez was spotted engaging in a direct verbal confrontation with fans in the stands. As the players prepared for kick-off under a cloud of toxicity, television cameras captured the long-serving chief arguing with supporters situated near the presidential box.
The confrontation took place while Alvaro Arbeloa’s side were carrying out the pre-match handshakes with the Real Oviedo squad. This public display of friction highlights the deepening divide between the boardroom and the fanbase, coming just two days after Perez’s tense press conference at Valdebebas where he officially announced upcoming presidential elections.
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Security move to silence protesters
The atmosphere inside the stadium turned even more sour shortly after the match commenced, as members of the stadium security team were seen intervening in the stands. Their objective was the removal of several banners that were specifically aimed at the club’s leadership, as the hierarchy attempted to manage the visual optics of the dissent.
Photographs from the stadium revealed the content of the confiscated materials, which included blunt messages for the president. Specifically, banners reading "Florentino, go now" and "Florentino, guilty" were seized by staff.
Whistles for Vinicius and Mbappe
It was not just the president who felt the wrath of the Bernabeu faithful, as the players were greeted with a monumental whistling campaign. The jeers began the moment the squad emerged for their pre-match warm-ups and reached a crescendo when the starting lineups were read out over the stadium’s public address system.
Two stars in particular bore the brunt of the frustration: Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. Both forwards were singled out for criticism, with the Brazilian international being booed nearly every time he touched the ball during the early exchanges of the contest. The reaction follows a string of disappointing results, including a heavy defeat in El Clasico against Barcelona that has left the season in tatters.
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Internal chaos fuels fan anger
The toxic environment in the capital has been exacerbated by reports of serious infighting within the first-team squad. Public anger has surged following revelations of a physical altercation between Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, a clash that reportedly left the Uruguayan midfielder requiring stitches and ruled him out of action.