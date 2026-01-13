Real Madrid's new manager Alvaro Arbeloa claims he'll 'spectacularly fail' by copying Jose Mourinho after stepping in to replace Xabi Alonso

Arbeloa played 237 games for Real Madrid during his career, including a three-season spell when Mourinho was manager from 2010 to 2013. However, Arbeloa has dismissed comparisons between his and the 'Special One's coaching styles, insisting he wants to follow his own path instead.

At his first press conference on Tuesday, Arbeloa said: "I haven't spoken to him [Mourinho]. For me, it was a privilege to be coached by him, someone who had a great influence on me. I'm going to be like Arbeloa; I'm not afraid of failure, but if I tried to be like Mourinho, I would fail spectacularly.

"I've had many coaches. They were very important in my career, a great influence. You have your own way of being and you take the best from each one. Many are legends, they've won everything in football. I hope I do half as well as many of them."

