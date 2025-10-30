Getty Images Sport
'Real Madrid are keeping an eye on him' - Liverpool told Florian Wirtz could leave in January as Xabi Alonso eyes struggling £116m man
From Bundesliga glory to Merseyside misery
Wirtz is facing the toughest test of his young career, with warnings coming thick and fast that his Premier League adventure could be cut short and a stunning reunion with Alonso at Real Madrid may be on the horizon. When the Spanish manager took over Bayer Leverkusen in 2022, Wirtz was still recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury. Under the Spaniard’s guidance, he transformed into one of Europe’s most electrifying midfielders who could turn any game on its head. His numbers spoke volumes: 18 goals in his first full season under Alonso, followed by another 16 in the next, driving Leverkusen to a historic Bundesliga title and halting Bayern Munich’s dominance.
But since landing in Merseyside, things haven’t clicked. Despite flashes of his magic, including two dazzling assists in Liverpool’s 5-1 Champions League demolition of Eintracht Frankfurt, Wirtz has struggled for rhythm in the unforgiving world of English football. Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Brentford summed up his situation as he was hauled off late in the game after another ordinary performance.
Hamann warns Real Madrid may come calling
Former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann has now issued a startling warning suggesting that Wirtz could find himself loaned out to Real Madrid as early as January to rediscover his confidence.
Speaking in an interview withESportsBets.com,he said: "Top players didn't get loaned in the past. A loan was for players who didn't get a game, but the top players didn't get loaned. It probably started with Philippe Coutinho a few years ago, when he went for 140 million or something to Barcelona. And a year later he was loaned out to Bayern Munich.
"I wouldn't rule anything out in today's world, especially in football. It's been reported that Xabi Alonso has asked Real Madrid to keep an eye on Florian Wirtz’ performances and what he does at Liverpool, I reckon it could be true. Because we know how fondly he talks of him. He was the reason they won the league, they won the cup. He was the heartbeat of the Bayer Leverkusen team with Granit Xhaka, and yeah, they keep an eye on him. He's too good to fail at Liverpool, but it's been about 10 games now. You can never rule anything out."
Taking cue from examples from his time as a player, Hamann added, "In my time, Juan Sebastian Veron came to Manchester United as potentially the best midfielder at the time. He lasted one season. So you can never rule anything out. It'll depend on what happens in the next few weeks. But as I said, at the moment I wouldn't rule anything out, and if Real Madrid are keeping an eye on him, it could happen."
Hamann lauds Wirtz's courage for choosing Liverpool over Bayern
Hamann also reflected on the choices that brought Wirtz to Liverpool, suggesting that a more straightforward route to glory might have been available if he had signed for Bayern Munich.
"Wirtz could’ve had success at Bayern, but I liked that he didn't choose the easy way; he could have gone to Bayern, won the league, and perhaps played a decent role in the Champions League," he said. "If he had gone to Munich, I think it would have given them a better chance to be successful in the Champions League, even though they are doing well at the moment. He's a tough kid, and as I said, one or two games can make all the difference. I still haven't given up."
While Hamann’s assessment was laced with caution, another former star, Dimitar Berbatov, offered a very different view. Speaking onRio Ferdinand Presents, the ex-Manchester United striker, who also made the jump from Leverkusen to England in 2006, urged patience and faith in the young midfielder.
"I love him. He’s a fantastic player," he said. "He will be unbelievable, trust me. Hopefully, he will be patient. Hopefully, he’ll have good people around him, agent, family, whatever. Hopefully, the coach sees his quality like everybody sees him. I’m sure that everybody sees his quality, and they’ll give him that time that he needs to fit into the team. And I guarantee you, he’s going to be a success."
Can Wirtz turn it around?
For Slot, patience is wearing thin. After a flying start to the campaign, where they picked up seven straight wins that had fans dreaming of another title push, Liverpool’s form has nose-dived. The Liverpool boss knows that restoring confidence in Wirtz could hold the key to turning the season around. After being dumped out of the Carabao Cup, the Reds face a testing Premier League clash against Aston Villa, followed by a blockbuster Champions League showdown with Real Madrid, the very club that could soon come calling for their faltering star.
